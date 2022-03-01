FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some companies and corporations in South Florida are showing support for Ukraine as they remove Russian-made products from their shelves.

Total Wine & More took to social media to share that they will no longer sell any Russian-made products.

Several signs were attached to their shelves where they had alcohol made in other countries on display.

7News spoke with some customers on Tuesday who said they support the move.

“I think it’s great,” said Elizabeth Jackson. “I think it’s 100% great because I support Ukraine and democracy.”

“I would boycott everything coming from Russia,” said Scott Demayo. “I think they’re just, they’re total invaders, you know, in Ukraine. I wouldn’t buy anything from Russia. If our gas went up $1, then so be it.”

Southeastern Grocers owns several grocery stores, including Winn Dixie, and has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds made from Ukrainian vodka toward the cause.

