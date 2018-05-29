Alberto causes erosion on Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto move past Florida’s Panhandle, its rain has caused erosion on Dania Beach.

Several amounts of sand was washed away on Dania Beach over the Memorial Day Weekend due to what once was Subtropical Storm Alberto. 7News was on the shore where a beach entrance was closed Tuesday due to the structure’s support weakening.

Photos from Sunday morning showed some lifeguard towers beginning to fall into the water. Lifeguards were seen shoveling out some of the sand to level the tower.

Dania Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Michael Huck said the erosion is nothing new.

“It’s happened quite a lot, so we’re kind of used to it now,” said Huck. “Whether it be this tower or the other towers, some of the areas of the beach get hit differently. This time, it was this section here.”

Huck said that they will try to get an excavator to help move the tower. If that fails, officials will then use a crane to pull out the tower and move it to another spot on the beach.

