Alarming social media post prompts brief lockdown at Pompano Beach Middle

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chilling social media post prompted a lockdown at a South Florida middle school.

The sender said they were going to kill teachers and students at Pompano Beach Middle School.

“Be ready on the 14th it’s gone be blood everywhere I mean it,” the post read in broken English. “I’m going down viral.”

A short time later, the lockdown was lifted.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and the school district are investigating the threat.

