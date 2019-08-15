Alabama to allow hunting of sandhill cranes for first time in over a century

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSVN) — Alabama has set the first hunting season for sandhill cranes in 103 years.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, officials will conduct a draw hunt of 400 permits to hunt sandhill cranes, making them the third state east of the Mississippi River to hold a hunt for the birds.

The state says it last allowed sandhill crane hunting in 1916. However, the species has been making a steady comeback to allow for them to be hunted again.

The hunt will be split into two periods with one taking place from Dec. 3, to Jan. 5, and the other from Jan. 16-31.

Hunters will be allowed to kill a max of three birds.

Kentucky and Tennessee are the only other states east of the Mississippi River to allow hunting of the animals. Over a dozen Western states have crane seasons.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sandhill cranes are designated as a threatened species in Florida.

