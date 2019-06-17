Airborne trampoline lands in SW Miami-Dade home amid stormy weather

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Trampolines are meant to send people airborne, but on a rainy afternoon across South Florida, one took flight and landed outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Cellphone video posted on social media by Only in Dade captured the dangerous projectile before it came crashing down on Jorge Quadreny’s driveway in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 122nd Avenue, Monday afternoon.

“We felt a noise inside the house. When we got closer to the window, we saw this trampoline that went flying somehow,” said Quadreny as he spoke through a translator. “At that moment, it was raining, and there was a lot of wind. It felt like a tornado.”

No one was hurt, but the viral cellphone video with the caption “Hurricane outside” raised eyebrows online after some of the windiest weather recorded in South Florida on Monday.

Inclement weather battered other parts of South Florida. Cellphone video captured a waterspout spotted by boaters out fishing in Marathon.

Meanwhile flying debris landed in the front yard of a house along Southwest 118th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and went outside to check out what it was.

“I heard a big bang. When I came out, I found that thing,” he said as he pointed at what appears to be a metal awning. “I don’t even know what that is. It looks to me like a carport or something like that, part of a roof or something.”

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest wind gust recorded in this neighborhood was around 30 mph. That kind of gust would have been strong enough to toss around debris from roofs, canopies or other materials, especially if not attached correctly.

Time lapse video captured heavy rainfall in Sunny Isles Beach.

7News cameras captured a downpour in North Miami Beach falling on rush hour traffic.

Quadreny said that if it weren’t for a nearby wall and palm tree, the trampoline would have likely totaled his car. The homeowner said he called Miami-Dade County to come remove the projectile, but crews determined that it had landed squarely in his property, so he needs to dispose of it himself.

A line of rain is moving across the Keys and Florida Bay. If it does not weaken, Miami-Dade & Broward could see overnight downpours. pic.twitter.com/NYCnW2VcIb — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) June 18, 2019

Meteorologists said a sheet of rain moving northeast between 10 and 15 mph across the Florida Strait could cause heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning during the overnight hours.

