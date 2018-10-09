Airbnb activates program for free temporary housing ahead of Hurricane Michael

(WSVN) - Airbnb has activated its program for free temporary housing as Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida Panhandle.

The program allows displaced residents and relief workers who have been deployed to help with the aftermath of the storm to find temporary housing accommodations with local hosts, who are opening the their homes free of charge.

In addition to the free listing price, all Airbnb service fees and state/local taxes are waived, according to WTXL.

Airbnb said they have contacted all of their hosts in the Greater Jacksonville area, the Greater Gainesville area, and all of Central Florida, encouraging them to take part in the program. As of Tuesday afternoon, the site had 129 free listings for evacuees and first responders.

Those who are not currently enrolled can also apply as either a host or a guest by creating a verified account on the platform.

Fore more information, click here.

