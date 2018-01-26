Air Force vet found shot dead at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is grappling with the sudden loss of a U.S. Air Force veteran who, police said, was found dead outside his apartment building in Lauderhill, early Friday morning.

According to Lauderhill Police, the body of 28-year-old Roy Brockington was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying next to a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, located along Northwest 27th Avenue.

“I’m just angry. I’m angry,” said his sister, Lillie Brown, as she fought back tears.

She said she is living a nightmare after she woke up to the sound of police sirens. “My little nieces, my baby, had to see him on the ground. They saw him,” she said.

Brown said no one held any animosity toward her brother. “Just seeing him, laying there, just to know someone was a coward to do him the way they did,” she said. “He didn’t have no beef, no beef in the street, anything. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.”

The victim’s sister said Brockington served in the U.S. Air Force and was working at Port Everglades as a longshoreman.

Now, as she searches for the strength to move on, Brown said all she wants is his killer found and justice for her younger brother.

“He got a little daughter. She’s 6,” she said. “Somebody’s seen something. They’ve seen it. They’ve seen it.”

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.