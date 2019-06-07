Air bags stolen from Hondas outside Miami apartments

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman said thieves took away her sense of security when they broke into her Honda sedan and stole her airbags, and her vehicle was not the only one that was targeted.

Erika Dambreville said she is fed up with being the target of air bag crooks.

“This is the second time that this has happened in six months,” she said.

The victim said the thieves ripped out the air bags from her 2015 Honda Civic at her apartment complex, located near Southwest 19th Avenue and 25th Terrace.

“They’re damaging my property, which I have to get fixed. They’re breaking the door, breaking the airbag, and it’s happening so often,” she said.

Dambreville said the break-in took place during the overnight hours, early Thursday morning.

When she came out to the parking lot to head to work, she noticed something was wrong.

“So I walk over, and I see that the lock has been popped, and so I open the door and, of course, the airbag is gone,” she said, “and I brought The Club to protect from taking the air bag, and it still got stolen.”

Dambreville said the crooks did not stop with her car. She said they also swiped four more air bags at the same building, and they were all Hondas.

Resident Franklin Messa said his 2017 black Honda Civic was left deflated. When he went inside the vehicle, he discovered his air bags had been stolen as well.

Neighbors said the burglaries are disturbing and frightening.

“It absolutely is happening too much, and right now it’s only material things. God forbid it gets to the level where one of us can get hurt,” said Joel, who declined to give out his last name.

As City of Miami Police investigate, Dambreville said she is fearing for her safety and that the thief or thieves will come back.

“What if i come down with my kids and somebody is in my car. What do I do?” she said. “It’s scary. I don’t have any piece of mind here anymore. I don’t.”

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

