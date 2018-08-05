MIAMI (WSVN) - Some talented students danced the weekend away in Downtown Miami, as AileyCamp held its 10th summer day camp.

For the past decade, the free, six-week event has been welcoming students ages 11 through 14 and has strived to provide them with a fun, safe and artistic environment.

AileyCamp Miami uses dance as a vehicle for developing self-esteem, creative expression and imagination.

