AileyCamp 2016 ends with Arsht Center performance

MIAMI (WSVN) - The young performers at a South Florida summer camp put on a show and took their final bow at the Adrienne Arsht Center this weekend.

Saturday was the last night to catch AileyCamp Miami’s “One Dream” performance. It was the grand finale of the six-week camp, which allows children to strengthen their self-image through dance and performing arts.

The 2016 program, called “Dream It, Believe It, Become It,” was made up of 100 students between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, all from South Florida’s most underprivileged neighborhoods.

