MIAMI (WSVN) - Aida Rosa Capó, the matriarch of the Capó family, has died. She was 91 years old.

Along with her late husband Manuel, Capó founded El Dorado Furniture in 1967.

Loved ones say she was the motivation and spiritual force that inspired her husband and six children.

Capó, who passed away on Thursday, also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Tuesday at Caballero Rivero Funeral Home, located at 8200 Bird Road in Westchester, between 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

Wednesday morning, a mass will be held in Capó’s honor at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Miami, beginning at 11 a.m.

El Dorado Furniture remains a family-owned business.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.