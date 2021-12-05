MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University’s art department and famous trash-to-art creator David Anasagasti organized an outrageous NFT event for Art Basel.

People carrying trash that was turned to art lined up along the Paramount Miami Worldcenter to receive their prizes for the festival’s first-ever scavenger hunt.

Anasagasti, better known as “Ahol Sniffs Glue,” is Miami’s graffiti artist turned multi-million-dollar contemporary artist.

During the past year, he started tagging trash into art, offering pieces free of charge to his admirers.

“Whatever it is, the trash is there and I’m not there to save the world but I can put a bandaid on it by painting on it and getting somebody something that normally was about to be in a landfill and now it’s theirs,” said Anasagasti. “So whatever hands it should’ve gone to, like I’m not trying to point no fingers, I’m just trying to paint.”

Those who followed the clues he posted on his Instagram were able to get their piece of art signed, plus an NFT minted artwork.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.