Ahead of Prom to Remember, teen cancer patients go dress shopping

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some very special shoppers were ready to say yes to the prom dress, thanks to a local organization.

“A Prom to Remember” partnered with Macy’s at Pembroke Lakes Mall to give a VIP in-store shopping spree to teenage cancer patients, Saturday morning.

From dresses to make-up, the teens said they’re looking forward to the special day.

“I was really excited, ’cause it gave us, all cancer patients, something to do and come together with,” said patient Madison Whiete, “and it’s very special to me, ’cause you don’t feel different.”

“A magical evening for her, where she can forget all that she’s been through and focus on the future of having fun and friendships,” said Amy Stella, a patient’s mother.

The girls will unveil their dresses May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.

