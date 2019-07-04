Agent: Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton’s arm amputated after West Miami-Dade rollover crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton’s arm had to be amputated after a rollover crash in West Miami-Dade, according to his agent.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at State Road 826 just after 1:15 a.m., Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Norton was behind the wheel of a black 2017 Ford F250 that collided into a concrete barrier wall.

Fire officials said Norton and a woman were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the rollover crash, Norton as a trauma alert and the female victim in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured Norton being wheeled into the hospital where he could be seen with a blood-filled bandage over his head and his left arm wrapped up.

FHP officials said a gray 2015 Maserati sedan was also involved in the crash, but the car had minor damage, and the driver was left uninjured.

The 22-year-old football player is well known to the South Florida community for his time playing for the University of Miami.

Our thoughts are with Kendrick Norton and his family. https://t.co/NVue1SzsRM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 4, 2019

He was signed to the Dolphins in December after playing for three seasons with the Hurricanes.

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

“You gotta come out and apply the same effort and get better everyday,” said Norton when 7News caught up with him at a previous Dolphins practice.

A spokesperson with the Miami Dolphins issued the following statement:

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

His agent, Malki Kawa, took to Twitter to ask for privacy for the player and his family during his recovery.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Family members, teammates and friends made their way into the hospital later Monday morning to visit Norton.

The crash remains under investigation.

