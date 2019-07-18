After water main rupture, officials hold bottled water distribution, issue boil notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have set up three water bottle distribution centers in Fort Lauderdale after water was cut off in the area to deal with a water main break near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

7News cameras captured volunteers at one of the distribution centers loading cases of bottled water in the trunk of a car, Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, employees at a Publix on the 17th Street Causeway assembled a display of water bottle cases near an aisle, as shoppers put the merchandise in their carts.

“It came through on my text message, and as soon as I get the text message, my fiancé called, like, ‘Babe, we have to go get water,'” said a woman.

Another Publix shopper said the building where she works was shut down.

“The building closed — I work in downtown — and I got a text message saying that we’re going to be out of water for 24 hours,” she said.

Water can be found at the following locations:

Beach Community Center (3351 NE 33rd Ave.)

Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave.)

Riverland Park (950 SW 27th Ave.)

7Skyforce hovered above Mills Pond Park and Riverland Park as long lines of cars snaked around parking lots and roadways for blocks.

Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie was on hand at the Riverland Park site.

“We’re providing water for those who may not have or are anticipating not having water, so they can have water through the night,” he said.

The Florida government is sending down two tankers full of water to assist.

At the Beach Community Center, residents Erna Straub and Betty McCloskey said they were bracing for a long afternoon and evening.

“We have no water to take a shower or anything, not even to wash our hands,” said Straub.

“We also have no air conditioning because the filters for the air conditioners in the condos, you can’t use the water,” said McCloskey.

Officials said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

McKinzie said they are doing everything in their power to fully restore water services as soon as possible.

“We should have this problem repaired tonight, hopefully, based on our estimation of the water break, and get people back to their normal way of life.”

A woman who came to get water bottles said she feels grateful and relieved for the city’s actions.

“It’s great. It’s great for the residents. We’re glad that we have this type of assistance,” she said.

The bottled water is only available to residents of Fort Lauderdale. Officials said anyone picking up water bottles is required to show proof of residency, so they advised them to bring a driver’s license or state ID.

A 24-hour neighbor hotline has been established to help those affected by the water main break. The hotline can be reached at 954-828-8000.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.