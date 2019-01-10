After fighting for life, preemie baby heads home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Born on June 18 at 25 weeks, Ramier Devilus is finally going home with his family.

Thursday morning, the 6-month-old was discharged from Broward Health.

Devilus was born weighing 2 pounds and 4 ounces with his twin brother, who did not survive.

Shortly after he developed Necrotizing Enterocolitis, which infected and destroyed all but six centimeters of his small intestine.

He then developed short bowel disease and liver disease due to his inability to absorb nutrients.

Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital’s doctors at Broward Health created a rehabilitation treatment for Devilus’ intestines.

This treatment provided Devilus with nutritional supplements to help him with his growth and development.

Within three months his intensities grew an additional six to eight centimeters, and he no longer suffers from liver disease.

“He was doing great at first, and I breast fed him, and then when he got the intestinal infection, and it got really, really bad,” Rachell Eusebio, Ramier’s mother, said. “It’s like, I had already lost one son, and they were basically telling me it’s over for him.”

Dr. Debora Duro from the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital said, “The intestine is going to continue growing and adapting as he’s growing as well. He is a very fortunate baby to come to Broward and having the care of us. We are probably one of the only institutions in South Florida that offer full intestinal rehabilitation.”

He has been at Broward Health for three months after being transferred from another hospital when his condition became severe.

Devilus weighed in at 12 pounds and will have to continue to take his nutritional supplements.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.