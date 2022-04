(WSVN) - Muslim families around the world marked the start of the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

This year, Muslims in South Florida are gathering to observe Ramadan and pray at mosques after being unable to for the past two years because of COVID.

Ramadan is the period of fasting, introspection, prayer, Quran reading and deeds of service to the poor.

