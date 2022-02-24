HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and one adult have been taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a Hollywood home’s swimming pool.

7Skyforce hovered above the home along 733 Highland Circle Drive, Thursday afternoon.

Police and Hollywood Fire Rescue said that the three victims were found unresponsive in the backyard pool.

They were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The children are ages 5 and 2 years old.

CPR was performed on one of the children as they were taken inside the hospital.

7News spoke to the neighbor of the family who said that they have five children, one of them had just left for college.

The woman has helped the family in the past and said that she can’t imagine what they are going through.

“It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” said the neighbor.

