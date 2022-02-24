HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and one adult male have been pronounced dead at the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a Hollywood home’s swimming pool.

The investigation occurred at a home along South Highland Drive, Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police and Hollywood Fire Rescue said that the three victims were found in the backyard pool.

“Officers immediately began to render aid, and they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

The children were 5 and 2 years old.

7News spoke to the neighbor of the family who said that they have five children, one of them had just left for college.

The woman has helped the family in the past and said that she can’t imagine what they are going through.

“It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” said the neighbor.

7Skyforce was high above as all three were rushed to the ER, where doctors performed live-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The tragedy is still under investigation.

