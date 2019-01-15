Adorable video shows SeaWorld worker bottle-feeding baby manatees

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable video recently shared on Instagram shows a SeaWorld worker bottle feeding a baby manatee.

Posted by National Geographic photographer Michael George, the video shows the employee picking up the baby manatee before grabbing a bottle and feeding them.

George said the video was taken during a behind-the-scenes photo shoot for his children’s book “Life at the Zoo.”

George said the book’s goal is to teach children the important role zoos play in conservation, breeding and rescue programs.

