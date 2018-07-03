Adorable video of chimpanzee reuniting with foster parents goes viral

MIAMI (WSVN) - A chimpanzee from the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami reunited with his former foster parents, and it was all caught on video.

The video, which was posted to Instagram in June and has over 100,000 views, shows Limbani eagerly awaiting his foster parents. The parents cradled Limbani in their arms, sharing hugs and kisses.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother while out in the wild. The foster parents helped raise the chimpanzee for the first few months of his life.

