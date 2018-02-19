Additional vigils held to remember victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional vigils continue to take place across South Florida in honor of the 17 people killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

One such vigil took place at Florida Atlantic University, where Crystal Miller, a survivor of the Columbine school shooting spoke on how similar this tragedy is to her experience nearly 20 years ago.

“A young man laid in front of me with several gunshot wounds,” she said. “People were ripping their clothes trying to put pressure on his wound.”

An additional vigil was held at the United Church of Christ in Coral Gables. This vigil was one of four organized across the state by the Miami-Dade Parent-Teacher-Student Association. About 20 vigils will take place across the state in total.

“We simply want the families of Parkland to know that we stand united with them,” said Alvin Gainey. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

The tragedy at the high school hit home for many at the service in Coral Gables.

“I knew many people that go to the school, so I felt that it’s the closest thing to home to pay a tribute,” said Palmetto High School student Luke Pita.

“You see videos on social media from people that you know in that situation. It’s just surreal. It’s so scary,” said Jade Pita, a student at Palmetto High School.

Across South Florida, many students have one simple message: this needs to stop.

