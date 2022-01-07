SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As additional testing sites open across South Florida to help with demand, some sites are seeing shorter lines on Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the Markham Park testing site in Sunrise where a long line of vehicles could be seen waiting.

Over at C.B. Smith Park, there were no lines seen on Friday morning, a different scene than just days ago.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox