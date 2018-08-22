Additional surveillance video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting released

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Additional surveillance video from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas has been released.

The Florida Supreme Court cleared the way for the release of exterior surveillance video showing law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

The court on Wednesday declined to review a lower court’s decision to release the video from the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people. The video was released just after 3:30 p.m.

The Broward County school board sought to block disclosure of the video as sought by media organizations. The school board contended releasing the video might reveal security blind spots at the school. Prosecutors also opposed release because it could be evidence in a criminal case.

The video shows students fleeing the school and running out into the parking lot. The students’ faces have been pixelated to conceal their identities.

The video also shows police and deputies responding to the school and swarming the area.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the mass shooting. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

