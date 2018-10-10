Additional South Florida response teams to head north ahead of Michael

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional response teams are heading to northern Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Firefighters from various agencies across South Florida are again rising to the call and preparing to help with rescue and recovery efforts in the Panhandle just hours before Michael makes landfall.

Equipped with all kinds of equipment and supplies, the first responders hoping to take anything they may need to assist their rescue efforts.

One team, leaving from the Sunrise Fire Department is made up of five rescue trucks and 39 people, is made first responders from Sunrise, Hialeah, Miami, Tamarac and Miami Beach.

Despite taking as much necessary equipment as possible, the group still faces challenges.

“Challenges may be like radio communication, just getting through roadways, even just if there’s heavy water in places and houses that are obstructed, making sure to get in there and find people and make sure they’re OK,” said one firefighter.

The trucks are expected to leave from Sunrise shortly, and meet with another group of firefighters from Miami-Dade before heading to north Florida.

