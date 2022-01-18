SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional options are set to become available for South Florida patients seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, Markham Park in Sunrise and Miami-Dade College North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade will begin offering monoclonal antibody treatments.

The life-saving therapeutic can prevent severe illness in high-risk patients and reduce death and hospitalizations from the coronavirus by at least 70%.

Both locations will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment at Markham Park, click here.

To make an appointment at MDC North, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

