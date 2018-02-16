Additional blood drives to be held for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional blood drives are being organized to help replenish the blood supply after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people and injured 14 others.

Xtreme Action Park, in conjunction with OneBlood, will hold a blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Donors will receive one hour of Xtreme Action Park arcade video play and free ice cream from Hoffman’s Sweet Ride.

Interested donors can make an appointment online at http://www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #29858.

Gold Club Pompano will also be hosting a Blood Drive on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1820 NW 21st Street Pompano Beach.

