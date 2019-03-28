Activists protest $1B Little Haiti development ahead of commission vote

MIAMI (WSVN) - Activists gathered outside Miami City Hall to protest a controversial multimillion-dollar construction project that has divided the Little Haiti community, as commissioners prepare to vote on the issue.

After being postponed twice, an initial vote on the Magic City Innovation District is expected to be held on Thursday. Public comments at the commission hearing ended just before 5:30 p.m.

Magic City is a proposed $1 billion development set to go up in Little Haiti with the goal of bringing new life to the area while preserving its rich history.

Those who spoke to commissioners, many of whom live or work in Little Haiti, expressed their concern that the large-scale project could eventually push out current Little Haiti residents.

“They’re trying to push the residents out. They’re trying to push everyone out,” said a woman.

“The whole concept is wrong,” said a man.

“We cannot go ahead with these beautiful improvements without listening to the people,” said a woman.

Hours earlier, Marleine Bastien, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, voiced demonstrators’ opposition to the massive undertaking.

“No to Magic City, no to the $31 million deal, no to SAP,” she said.

Behind her, protesters held up signs that read, “Preserve the legacy of Little Haiti” and “Dollar$$$ should not drive the zoning.”

“I beg the commission to hit pause on this,” said demonstrator Caroline Lewis from the CLEO Institute.

“I urge the commissioners to not vote positively on this project,” said Little Haiti resident Frances Colon.

Thursday’s hearing was the third on the subject, with hours of public comment already in the books.

So far, however, commissioners have not voted on the 17.5-acre special area plan that would include thousands of residential units, hotel rooms and 351,000 feet of retail space. Developers are also offering $31 million to be used to benefit the Little Haiti community.

There are a few in favor of the project who spoke during Thursday’s hearing, but most insist this is a bad deal.

An opponent gave commissioners a stern warning.

“If you decide to go forward with this development, look forward to nonviolent protests,” he said. “We will sit in. We will lie in.”

“It is about the people of Miami, the people of Little Haiti who are tired of being sold out down the road,” said Colon.

If commissioners vote in favor of Magic City, the item will have to come back before them for another vote.

