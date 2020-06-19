Activists gather on Juneteenth to protest in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of young activists have gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami to protest racial inequality, systemic racism and police brutality on Juneteenth, the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Organizers said Friday’s event was hosted by a group of high school students and other young activists.

Several organizations are involved in the demonstration, but the 305 Black Youth Project is the main entity behind the event.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the protest where dozens of people could be seen standing in a circle in front of the Torch of Friendship.

Protesters have also called for officials to defund the police.

Organizers said rallies like theirs are a small part of the work they’re trying to do.

Volunteers at the protest are registering the teenagers in attendance to vote in the upcoming election, so they can get more young voters to the polls.

