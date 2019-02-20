Activists and protesters attend hearing for man involved in Brickell MLK confrontation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Outraged by Mark Bartlett’s actions on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, activists and protesters made their way to the courthouse for his hearing Wednesday morning.

Bartlett was expected to be in court on Wednesday, facing new hate crime charges that prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Instead of facing the judge, Barlett and his attorney entered a written plea of not guilty.

The judge decided that he wants Barlett and his attorney in court next Tuesday.

Several activists were at the hearing, showing their support for the kids that Barlett confronted.

“We’re still here, and we will continue to be here to support the young people who are taking up the fight,” said President and Founder of UP-PAC Betty Ferguson. “We’re proud of the young people in our community who understand that the battle is not over.”

A truck could be seen driving around the courthouse Wednesday morning with pictures of Bartlett with his alleged crime written out next to the pictures.

