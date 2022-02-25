MIAMI (WSVN) - A large-scale active shooter drill will take place on Saturday.

The training will happen along Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest Second Street in Miami.

There will be a temporary road closure on the westernmost lane going southbound.

The City of Miami Police Training and Personnel Development section, in conjunction with the City of Miami Fire Department, will be working together for the training.

The event will last from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.