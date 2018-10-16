Active death investigation near dumpster in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possible death at an apartment complex in Homestead.

Officials responded around 10 a.m. to the Coral Grove Apartments along Southwest Third Street and 12th Avenue, Tuesday.

The investigation appears to be focused on a dumpster near the building.

7SkyForce hovered over the area as several crime scene vehicles could be seen parked on the north side of the apartment complex.

Homicide detectives were requested at the scene, as the investigation continues.

