ACT will now allow students to retake portion of test, instead of whole test

(WSVN) - Students attempting to boost their ACT scores can now take a test retake for just a portion of the exam.

The change was announced on Tuesday.

Just in: we’re giving students more choices. Starting next school year, students will be able to: ➡️ Retake individual ACT section tests

➡️ Choose between online testing with faster results or paper testing

➡️ Get an ACT Superscore https://t.co/E1mEW3r2ow pic.twitter.com/tgF2XNJ6bn — ACT (@ACT) October 8, 2019

The price for a section re-test has not been announced, but officials at the ACT said it will be cheaper than retaking the whole test.

Students will also be able to take the test online at some testing centers and get their score in just two days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.