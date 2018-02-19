Accused Stoneman Douglas shooter makes second court appearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of killing 17 people in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is making a second appearance in court, Monday.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz appeared in court without their client Monday morning, arguing for the sealing of certain documents in Cruz’s case.

Instead, the judge set a new hearing for Monday afternoon where she will decide whether to keep certain parts of the court file confidential.

The judge also required that Cruz be at the hearing, much to the disappointment to the public defender.

Cruz’s attorneys said their client will plead guilty immediately if the death penalty is taken off the table. However, the state attorney released a statement over the weekend which said, “This certainly is the type of case the death penalty was designed for. This was a highly calculated and premeditated murder of 17 people and the attempted murder of everyone in that school.”

Cruz was seen walking into the courtroom shortly before his hearing was scheduled to begin.

Cruz’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. He previously made a court appearance last week where he was denied bond.

Another hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. where a judge will decide whether or not to release Department of Children and Family documents related to Cruz.

The documents contain details on an investigation in 2016 when Cruz was seen on Snapchat cutting himself.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.