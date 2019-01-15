Accused sex trafficker: ‘They should probably shoot me’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Seven people have been arrested in a human trafficking case involving a 16-year-old boy that was allegedly used as a sex slave.

According to St. Petersburg Police Maj. Mark Hensley, six men and a woman were arrested.

Investigators told FOX 13 News that the child was lured away from his family through a gaming app called Discord. One of the suspects was identified as 34-year-old Curtis Gruwell. Gruwell faces charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and interference with custody.

As he was transferred to the Pinellas County Jail, a FOX 13 reporter asked Gruwell what he might have to say to his parents.

“They should probably shoot me,” he responded.

According to the Associated Press, the men introduced the boy to sadomasochism.

Investigators said a woman the boy knew introduced him to two men after he said he was unhappy with his life at home.

The boy left a note for his mother telling her not to try to find him, but she went to the sheriff’s office.

The teen is now receiving special care designed for human trafficking victims.

Police believe there could be more victims.

____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.