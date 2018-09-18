Accused serial burglar terrifies homeowner during robbery

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the call for help a South Florida woman made as a suspected serial burglar and his accomplice tried to force their way inside her house.

The Plantation homeowner, Michelle Huynh, was terrified as she locked herself in the bathroom and watched the robber try to get in through the window and then through the door on Aug. 24.

Plantation Police managed to capture the suspect, 42-year-old Tavon Lane, in the act. He faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Officials released the 911 calls Huynh made when she realized what was happening outside her home located near Southwest 11th Street and 54th Avenue.

Dispatcher: “What do you hear right now?”

Caller: “Someone is breaking in through the window.”

Dispatcher: “Do you see anybody?”

Caller: “Yes, they’re at the window.”

Dispatcher: “Who do you see?”

Caller: “Some man is getting into my window. He won’t stop knocking. He’s getting in.”

Dispatcher: “He’s trying to get into your window right now?”

Caller: “Yes, I’m home alone.”

Huynh told the dispatcher that she got scared and locked herself in the bathroom. As she was on the phone, police arrived and found Lane and his alleged accomplice John Page in the act.

That’s when the duo jumped into a car and fled the home at a high rate of speed. Police caught up to Lane after their car crashed on Davie Boulevard.

According to the police report, Lane tried to throw away a screwdriver as he ran away from police.

Neighbors said they have also been burglary victims in the past.

“I got burgled twice, but I didn’t know,” said neighbor Dianne Bergeron. “It was last year and the year before.”

Bergeron told 7News that the area is a magnet for burglars, and she’s glad someone who tried to do harm has been arrested.

“It’s supposed to be a secure street. I don’t know what’s going on lately,” she said. “I guess people have nothing to do but try to burgle other people.”

Plantation Police said Lane is a serial burglar. He’s accused of at least four other burglaries in the area.

The duo faces a list of charges.

