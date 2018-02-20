Accused school shooter to receive large inheritance, could need new lawyer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz, the accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, may need a new legal team due to a large inheritance he is expected to receive.

Cruz has been being represented by public defenders, funded by tax payers, but with the sizable inheritance, he would no longer qualify to have a public defender.

Court records from Cruz’s late mother’s estate have been sealed, but 7News received a copy of the motion the public defender plans to file to re-determine if Cruz is indigent.

Cruz and his brother are expected to inherit nearly $800,000 from their late mother’s insurance policy and several hundred thousand dollars from the sale of her Parkland home.

If Cruz inherits the money, a judge could rule he is not indigent and can afford to pay for his own attorney. If that happens, his public defenders would be removed from the case.

However, victims families could file lawsuits to try to freeze the money before it reaches Cruz.

