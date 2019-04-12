Accused hit-and-run driver apologizes after allegedly killing man in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused hit-and-run driver in Miami Beach is apologizing after allegedly struck and killed a man who was crossing the street.

Volodymyr Shyshko, 37, bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Friday.

“I’m sorry. I’m really sorry,” Shyshko said to 7News cameras as he bonded out of jail.

The incident happened Thursday just after 3 a.m.

A man, later identified as 52-year-old Joseph Twardy, was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street along the 1400 block of Alton Road.

Twardy was a resident of Miami Beach, but he was originally from Michigan.

A family member told 7News Twardy was, “A brilliant wedding designer and florist. Funny, charming and handsome.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit him took off, officials said.

A surveillance camera in the area captured a white car hitting the brakes and passing by minutes before police arrived on the scene.

Later, police would track down a car with front-end damage and a shattered windshield with Shyshko behind the wheel.

Police said he smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene, possession of marijuana, DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.