Accused FLL shooter declared mentally competent, expected to plead guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Esteban Santiago, the man accused in the January 2017 mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is mentally competent and will thus stand trial later this month, according to court documents.

The documents also state Santiago, 28, has agreed to enter a guilty plea on unspecified charges in exchange for spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.

Santiago had previously pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2017 massacre at FLL that claimed the lives of five people and left six others injured.

Earlier in May, prosecutors and defense attorneys announced they had reached an agreement that would prevent Santiago from facing the death penalty. Details of the plea agreement are not expected to be made public until after he pleads guilty in federal court in Miami, May 23.

Santiago, an Iraq War veteran, has remained behind bars since he surrendered at FLL moments after the mass shooting. He is jailed at the Federal Detention Center in Downtown Miami and has been prescribed medication to treat schizophrenia.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.