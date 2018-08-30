Accused drunk driver who killed woman in Hallandale Beach arrested

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of driving under the influence and killing a woman in Hallandale Beach is behind bars.

Laszlo Aspirany has been charged with DUI manslaughter for the fatal hit-and-run on May 10.

The 69-year-old is accused of driving drunk and striking a woman along Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach.

Police said Aspirany took off from the scene and then fled to Hungary.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Aspirany is now behind bars and had to surrender his passport.

