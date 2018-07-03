Accused child predator taken into custody in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Davie man accused of luring a child online.

Officials said the man posed as a young woman and communicated with a 12-year-old boy in Maryland.

According to police, he convinced the child to send him explicit pictures of himself in exchange for pictures of the girl he was pretending to be.

The man was taken into custody after police raided his mobile home near Southwest Sixth Street and 130th Avenue.

