HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a brazen burglar who broke into a commercial building in Hialeah and took off with an air conditioning unit.

Surveillance video caught the subject pulling up to the Idaca Medical Imaging Center, near West 49th Street and Palm Avenue, on a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, Monday.

The thief is then seen breaking the lock on the gate and gaining entry.

Once inside, police said, the man removed the AC unit and fled the premises.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

