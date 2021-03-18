Abused dog thrown from balcony in Daytona beach to be service animal for veteran

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog that was thrown from a second-floor balcony at a Florida motel is now getting a second chance at life.

Miracle, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, was taken into protective custody after she was thrown over the second-story balcony of a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach by her owner back in December.

Deputies said, at the time, they responded to a report of someone in distress at the hotel. Upon their arrival, the woman in question picked up Miracle and threw the pup over the ledge. Miracle landed on her feet and ran off, but was eventually found and taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Luckily, she didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

Miracle has been with a foster family ever since and on Monday, Volusia County Animal Services said a judge ruled that Miracle’s owner, Allison Murphy, is either unable or unfit to adequately provide care for her.

Officials say Miracle is a trained service dog and will now go to a military veteran who needs help.

“We’re gratified that working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to intervene and protect Miracle from any further harm,” animal services said.

Murphy currently faces charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence. Murphy has also been barred from owning or possessing any animals for five years.

