Abandoned pit bull recovering after being tossed over fence in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is on the road to recovery after someone tossed it over a fence and onto a concrete floor at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured someone picking up the animal outside of the townhouse and throwing it over the fence, just before 4:45 a.m., Saturday.

The animal is seen landing on its side. The man is then seen walking away.

“I think it’s horrible. It’s heartbreaking,” said neighbor Debbie Martorano.

“It’s like, no compassion, no feelings, like he’s not a person,” said neighbor Joey Martorano.

The two women who live at the townhouse saw the pit bull hiding in the bushes.

Debbie said she also spotted the canine.

“Scared, really scared,” said Debbie. “I saw it this morning. It finally came out from hiding. I saw it walking around a little bit, and so I went over to talk to it, and it ran back in the bushes.”

The young female pit bull has since been taken to a veterinarian and will now be rehabilitated until someone can adopt it.

The dog does not have a microchip, so it does not have a registered owner.

Police are hoping someone saw something, recognizes the pit bull and can point them toward the owner.

If you have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

