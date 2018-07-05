Abandoned Parkland home catches fire

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ignited overnight at an abandoned home in Parkland.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene near Northwest 62nd Street and 77th Terrace, early Thursday morning.

Firefighters tweeted out a video that showed them working to put out the fire.

CSPFD on scene of a working structure fire in the 6200 block of NW 77th Terrace. Fortunately, this was a vacant home and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/GQEdk3jqE9 — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) July 5, 2018

No one was hurt.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.

