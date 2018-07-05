Abandoned Parkland home catches fire

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ignited overnight at an abandoned home in Parkland.
The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene near Northwest 62nd Street and 77th Terrace, early Thursday morning.
Firefighters tweeted out a video that showed them working to put out the fire.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.
