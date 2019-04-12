Abandoned Miami Beach hospital set for implosion

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The abandoned South Shore Hospital in Miami Beach will soon be imploded.

City officials are preparing to demolish the old hospital, at 600 Alton Road, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police will shut down traffic on Alton Road between Fifth and Eighth Streets at 9:45 a.m. ahead of the implosion.

Officials said police will be in the area coordinating traffic and addressing safety concerns.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., police will establish an exclusion zone between West Avenue and Lenox Avenue, north of Fifth Street to Seventh Street, officials said.

Officials warn there will be heavy dust in the block immediately surrounding the demolition site.

They are asking if anyone has any respiratory conditions that would be aggravated by dust to stay indoors during the demolition.

Officials expect the dust to dissipate within four to six minutes following the all clear signal.

After the all clear is given, the road will reopen to all traffic.

