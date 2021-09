FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An abandoned boat was found on the shore of a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Officials said the vessel was floating to shore behind Lago Mar Beach Resort.

Police said the United States Coast Guard intercepted a boat at sea earlier and took migrants into custody.

