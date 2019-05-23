AAA teams up with Budweiser to offer free rides Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - AAA and Budweiser have teamed up for Memorial Day weekend to offer free rides to drivers.

The Tow to Go campaign has been created to prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Tow trucks will provide the free ride to drivers and their cars within a 10 mile radius from Friday, May 24 to Tuesday, May 28 until 6 a.m.

Individuals who want to take advantage of this service do not have to be AAA members.

“If you plan to party this weekend, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts. If you do not have a safe ride home, call AAA. We’ll provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle,” said AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins.

To call a AAA tow truck this weekend, call 855-286-9246.

