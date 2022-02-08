NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers across Florida are facing some of the highest prices at the pump in nearly a decade, according to AAA.

The gas price increases have hardly gone unnoticed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Customers at a Shell gas station in North Bay Village on Tuesday said they have noticed an uptick.

“I kind of keep an eye on it,” said Michael Amand.

“That’s really raising too much, I think,” said Nella Punzi.

AAA follows the gas prices closely, and officials said these are some of the highest prices they have seen since 2014.

Since the beginning of 2022, they said, they have noticed increases between 20% and 25%.

Experts warn Floridians not to expect those prices to drop anytime soon.

“Yeah, it’s pretty bad. Gas prices have jumped quite a bit here in the past month,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Oil prices have jumped about 21% so far this year, and that’s really the main driver behind the rise in gas prices.”

Jenkins said another contributing factor is supply and demand. The national average is $3.46 a gallon, and in the Sunshine State, it stands at $3.47.

The price for regular unleaded at the Shell station in North Bay Village was $3.52 a gallon.

“Some things you can try to do to get the most out of your money: drive conservatively. If you’re speeding, then that’s going to use up more gasoline,” said Jenkins. Remove excess weight, maybe consider combining trips, and look at different ways to save when you’re at the pump itself.”

“It just seems like every little thing that happens in the world, the prices go up,” said Amand. “You know, the weather, the prices go up. We got political discourse, the prices go up. It’s very rare to see the prices go down.”

Even with gas prices creeping up, Floridians said they are limited on their options and will pay it anyway.

“It hurts the pocket to everybody, not just to you or me,” said Punzi.

Despite the hike in prices, they still haven’t reached the highest reported average of more than $4 a gallon for regular gas back in 2008, according to AAA.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.