A USPS truck goes up in flames this afternoon near Northwest 12th Street and 16th Way in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire fighters extinguished the fire but not before it engulfed the postal truck and the mail inside.

The mail carrier was taken to the hospital with minor injuires.

No details on how the fire started.

